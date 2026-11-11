Meta’s head of infrastructure and co-lead of engineering, Santosh Janardhan, will leave the company in 2027. He will be succeeded by former Amazon Web Services senior vice president David Brown, who will lead Meta’s infrastructure division.

Janardhan announced the upcoming change in an internal memo obtained by CNBC. Janardhan has worked at Meta since 2009, while Brown joined the company from AWS in July. Janardhan will assist his successor during the first quarter of 2027 as part of the transition period.

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David Brown’s new role

Brown will also become chief technology officer of the Meta Compute initiative. It is led by Meta President and Vice Chair Dina Powell McCormick, as well as technical leader Daniel Gross. Meta expects the new leadership to develop data centers and related infrastructure needed to achieve the company’s artificial intelligence ambitions.

Data center spending

The personnel change comes amid investor attention to Meta’s capital expenditures and those of other major cloud companies. Following the third quarter, Meta projected annual capital expenditures of between $135 billion and $145 billion. The company also recorded negative free cash flow of $2.12 billion. At the end of October, S&P Global Ratings changed the outlook on Meta’s AA- credit rating from “stable” to “negative.”

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