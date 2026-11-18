During the main presentation at the Ignite conference, Microsoft announced the general availability of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint directly in Copilot. Company CEO Satya Nadella called Copilot “the new operating system for work.” As Ars Technica reports, users will be able to create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations in Copilot, while completed files will remain available for editing in the corresponding Office applications.

Applications as components for agents

Microsoft is changing its approach to using office applications: AI agents are meant to be at the center of its model, while Word, Excel, and PowerPoint will serve as components for their work. Agents will receive context from email correspondence, calendars, meetings, chats, and organization files.

The company also announced Copilot Autopilot, a persistent proactive agent for personal productivity. It will be possible to delegate to it not individual tasks, but certain work responsibilities. With user authorization, Autopilot will be able to work with services such as email and calendars and carry out actions assigned within its role. It will be charged based on actual use through Copilot Credits, although Microsoft has not yet announced final prices.

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Context and access control

At the same time, Microsoft announced the general availability of the Microsoft IQ platform, which includes Work IQ. This context layer is intended to help agents understand company communications, relationships between employees, and ongoing project work.

Nadella acknowledged that the internal logic of artificial intelligence models is difficult to explain and that the models themselves cannot independently control their own actions. According to him, the powers granted to agents must be separated from the intellectual capabilities they receive. Microsoft stated that every Autopilot agent will have a unique identifier, administrators will be able to restrict its permissions or block it completely, and all agent actions will be recorded in logs for human review. For certain actions, Autopilot will also be able to request human approval.

AI spending analytics

The company is expanding the capabilities of Agent 365, a system for managing AI agents in corporate environments. The new component is intended to extend existing identity, security, and management mechanisms to agents. Microsoft also introduced Agent 365 Business Analytics to track token spending and its relationship to work results. At the same time, the company noted that estimates of saved work hours will be determined by a model rather than by direct measurement of actually saved time.

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