Saint Kitts and Nevis will gradually wind down its citizenship-by-investment programme after the European Union warned of a possible suspension of the country’s visa-free access to the Schengen Area. Prime Minister Terrance Drew announced this, The Guardian reports.

The programme, which has operated for 42 years, allows wealthy foreigners to obtain citizenship and subsequently a passport in exchange for investments in infrastructure and other development projects. According to the publication, it has brought the country billions of dollars and in some years accounted for the largest share of state revenue.

EU warning

In June, the European Commission addressed five Caribbean countries that have citizenship-by-investment programmes: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and Saint Lucia. Brussels warned that the states could lose visa-free access to 29 Schengen Area countries if they do not wind down such programmes.

The EU set Saint Kitts and Nevis a deadline of 1 June 2028 for the phased termination of the programme. Nevis Premier Mark Brantley said the country had effectively been left with no choice, but that he does not support winding down the programme. According to him, the European Union offered no assistance to help the country transition to other sectors of the economy.

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Economic consequences

Brantley noted that revenue from citizenship-by-investment programmes had significantly affected the gross domestic product of small Caribbean states and helped provide the population with access to water, education, and healthcare. He called the deadline set by the EU “frankly absurd.”

Drew linked concerns about the programme to decisions by previous administrations. Among the problems, he named the long-term underpricing of participation to compete with other countries, a controversial prison project, weak protection of funds in escrow accounts, and the improper transfer of investments to the unit responsible for citizenship.

The prime minister also said that keeping the programme could put visa-free travel to parts of Europe and access to international banking services at risk. The government plans to diversify the economy through tourism, the yachting industry, digital and creative sectors, as well as the sale of clean geothermal energy.

Antigua and Barbuda has also expressed readiness to end its programme but seeks to agree on a longer transition period. According to local media, Grenada wants to keep the programme until 2032, while Dominica and Saint Lucia have not publicly committed to ending their programmes.

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