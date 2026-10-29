Taiwan’s Ministry of Environment and National Taipei University of Technology have signed a memorandum of understanding on smart urban forest management. A demonstration site has been established near the university in Taipei, Taipei Times reports.

Data and climate resilience

Environment Minister Peng Chi-ming said that trees are part of climate resilience infrastructure and require scientific methods to thrive. According to him, cooperation between the ministry and the university will focus on smart energy conservation and climate resilience management and is intended to become an example for urban forest development.

The project includes four areas: using scientific data and LiDAR laser-scanning technology for sustainable management, circular reuse of waste from production processes in the semiconductor industry, advanced energy conservation with the help of artificial intelligence, and training climate resilience specialists through interdisciplinary interaction.

Digital modeling and trees

Peng Chi-ming also said that modeling based on a digital twin system will be used at the site. It is intended to demonstrate the benefits of lower temperatures for urban pedestrians.

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University President Jen Yi-jun said that the institution has long been engaged in microclimate monitoring, environmental engineering, smart power grids, and research into energy conservation in air-conditioning systems. According to him, the university will use its scientific capabilities, the experience of its alumni, and work on restoring the historic Chienkuo brewery building to develop the demonstration site.

Culture Minister Lee Yuan said that his ministry would facilitate the inclusion of the National Cultural Base of the Air Force Command Headquarters in the site. He noted that every tree preserves the history, culture, and memory of local residents.

Against the backdrop of public outrage over the growing number of trees being removed in Taipei, Peng Chi-ming mentioned a proposed special law on urban forestry. According to him, the document provides for treating urban trees as important public infrastructure and living beings, mandatory public notification before their removal, and treatment of diseased trees instead of immediate cutting.

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