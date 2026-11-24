Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said that the country is capable of striking Iran without the help of allies. He said this on Tuesday on KAN Reshet Bet radio, the Jerusalem Post reports.

According to Cohen, Israel has already taken action in the Middle East contrary to the US position. He claims that after attacks by Iran and Lebanon, there were cases when the Israeli leadership was urged not to take certain actions, but the country responded to violations of its sovereignty.

Statement on deterrence

Cohen also described the current deterrence capabilities as a demonstration of Israel's strength. He said that Iran had not attempted to attack Israel over the past several months, while, according to him, Tehran had acted against most other countries in the region.

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Reports of a possible operation

The minister's statement came amid reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is insisting on an immediate, short, and powerful strike on Iran. The article refers to concerns in Israel over Tehran's possible development of chemical and biological weapons, as well as the fortification of the facility on Mount Pickaxe.

According to Western diplomatic sources cited by Maariv, the latest Israeli proposal to the administration of US President Donald Trump envisages an intensive bombing campaign lasting from four to seven days instead of a full-scale war. An unnamed Israeli official said that the United States is primarily concerned with whether such a campaign would stop attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and ensure uninterrupted oil supplies.

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