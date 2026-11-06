Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, presented officers with decisions appointing them to new posts in the Polish Armed Forces. The changes concern the command of the 2nd Polish Corps — Land Component Command, as well as the leadership of air defense, RMF24 reports.

Appointments in the command

Brigadier General Roman Litkowski will take up the post of deputy commander of the 2nd Polish Corps — Land Component Command. Brigadier General Piotr Wańko was appointed chief of staff of this command.

Brigadier General Jerzy Kwika will become head of air defense. Brigadier General Tomasz Kowalik will take up the post of vice-rector for military affairs at the War Studies University.

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Focus on reconnaissance and sensors

Kosiniak-Kamysz congratulated the appointed officers and thanked them and their families for their many years of service, experience and dedication. He also said that Poland’s Ministry of National Defence is completing work on the Karta Rodziny Mundurowej initiative, which was prepared jointly with other representatives of the ministry.

The minister linked the personnel decisions to the security situation. Among the challenges, he named pressure from the Russian Federation — the aggressor state, hybrid actions, acts of sabotage and diversion, as well as violations of Polish airspace.

Kosiniak-Kamysz tasked the new head of air defense with paying particular attention to developing detection and reconnaissance capabilities. According to him, sensors and reconnaissance assets should be the priority.

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