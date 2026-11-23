The US Department of Justice has filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit seeking more than $1.1 billion in cryptocurrency that, according to the department, North Korean hackers likely stole from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange last month. Anadolu Agency reports.

Attempt to recover stolen assets

The US Justice Department said the lawsuit is part of broader efforts by the US government to help Binance recover more than $6 billion in stolen assets. Since the attack, the United States has helped freeze, seize, or recover more than $2.9 billion in cryptocurrency from various sources.

Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security M. Scott Proctor said that the swift filing of the lawsuit after restrictions were imposed on the assets demonstrates that victims' rights are a priority for the department.

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Attack on Binance wallets

According to US law enforcement, around October 29, cryptocurrency worth approximately $6.3 billion was stolen from wallets controlled by Binance across several blockchains. The report describes it as the largest theft of digital assets ever.

The FBI and blockchain analytics companies linked the hack to the TraderTraitor hacking group, which has ties to North Korea. Pyongyang denied involvement in the attack. According to the investigation, the perpetrators gained access to Binance's systems by targeting a software engineer with a malicious programming assignment during a fake job interview, after which they withdrew Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other tokens.

Binance temporarily suspended withdrawals, promised to cover all customer losses from reserve funds, and resumed customer withdrawals on November 1.

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