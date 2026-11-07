In South Korea, brokerage firm Mirae Asset Securities reported a data leak affecting approximately 39,000 clients, current and former employees, and contractors. As Korea Herald reports, the account numbers of about 3,800 clients were leaked, along with the personal information of more than 35,000 employees, former employees, and contractors.

Unauthorized access to systems

According to the company, unauthorized external access was detected on Wednesday and Thursday. It targeted the login service for the mobile web version via phone authentication and the company’s internal system, respectively.

Among the non-client corporate data were names, employee identification numbers, email addresses, mobile phone numbers, and passwords.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Company and regulators’ response

Mirae Asset Securities said that after detecting suspicious activity from external IP addresses, it immediately blocked the affected access routes and activated an emergency response system. The company also reported the incident to South Korea’s Financial Services Commission, Financial Supervisory Service, and Personal Information Protection Commission.

The leak occurred several days after similar incidents at affiliated companies, including Mirae Asset Life Insurance. According to the Financial Services Commission, more than 470,000 personal data records were leaked from 37 companies in the country’s financial sector over the past month. The regulator estimated the amount of stolen funds at 1 billion won, or $745,000.

Since September 30, when the first leak was discovered, a total of 40 incidents have been recorded at 37 companies in the financial sector. These companies included four commercial banks, five investment firms, three insurance companies, and five savings banks.

Read us on