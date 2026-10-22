Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized the Indian National Congress and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi during the NDTV World Summit in New Delhi on October 22. As NDTV World reports, the head of government said that amid global disorder, some people in India allegedly dream of disorder in their own country.

Criticism of Congress

Modi did not mention Rahul Gandhi directly at the beginning of his speech, but later spoke about what he described as Congress’s repeated attempts to promote its leader. The prime minister compared them to launches at the spaceport in Sriharikota and called those attempts unsuccessful.

The prime minister also claimed that Congress allegedly endangers India’s achievements, development and reputation in order to spare one family the stigma of failure. He said that party representatives travel abroad, criticize India there and appeal to foreigners to intervene.

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Statements about parliament

Modi said that the Nehru-Gandhi family had become a burden for Congress. According to him, senior party officials allegedly agree with this assessment and discuss it privately with government representatives.

Separately, the prime minister accused Congress of preventing parliament from functioning and of not allowing other opposition lawmakers to criticize the government. Modi called Congress a “parasite” and used the expression dimagi Naxals, claiming that these forces allegedly influence the party so strongly that it has lost the ability to think independently.

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