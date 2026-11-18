The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston will present the Taylor Swift: The Eras Collection exhibition, dedicated to the 12 albums and creative periods of singer Taylor Swift. The exhibition will run from April 10 to August 15 and will be available only at this museum.

As Rolling Stone reports, the exhibition will include more than 50 costumes, sketches, musical instruments and other memorabilia associated with Swift’s performances, music videos and tours.

Costumes from different creative periods

Among the exhibits will be a red Alberta Ferretti dress created for the folklore and evermore periods, a sequined Zuhair Murad bodysuit from the 2022 Midnights period, as well as a fringed jacket that the singer wore during the final performance of the song Karma as part of the Eras Tour.

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Instruments from concerts and TV shows

Visitors will also see a Deering banjo that Swift played during the 2010 Speak Now World Tour, a green Gibson J-180 acoustic guitar from the 2017 Reputation Stadium Tour and the concert film about that tour. The exhibition will also include the grand piano at which the singer performed Lover at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The museum’s director of public programs, Kristen Hoskins, said this would be the first exhibition in the history of the Museum of Fine Arts dedicated to a female musician. Tickets costing $40 will go on sale on December 13, Swift’s 37th birthday.

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