The UK music industry added a record £8.4 billion to the country’s economy in 2025, 5.7% more than a year earlier. The growth outpaced inflation, according to UK Music’s annual This Is Music report, The Guardian reports.

Export revenues of the UK music industry rose by 3.6% to £4.8 billion. This figure includes income from international tours by British performers, royalties, and music sales and streaming outside the country. Employment in the sector increased by 730 to 220,500 people.

Stadium tours and successful albums

Major concert tours by Oasis, Robbie Williams and Dua Lipa were among the factors behind the record result. Successful releases by British artists, including Olivia Dean, Sleep Token, Yungblud, Sam Fender, Wet Leg and Biffy Clyro, also contributed to recorded music revenues.

The report notes that stadium concerts, previously accessible only to the best-known artists, are becoming more common. At the same time, listeners are willing to pay £100 or more for tickets.

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Gap in musicians’ incomes

Despite overall growth, UK Music warns of a gap between the incomes of stars and lesser-known performers. Many emerging musicians and members of the grassroots scene faced rising costs that reduced their net income; according to the report, even some well-known musicians have difficulties earning a living.

An analysis of the financial statements of top- and mid-tier artists showed their incomes rose by more than 14% over the year. By contrast, the Music Creators’ Survey of musicians, songwriters, producers and composers showed growth of only 0.2%.

The report also states that US performers overtook British artists in album consumption on the domestic market back in 2018. In 2025, this gap narrowed somewhat thanks to successful releases by Olivia Dean, Sam Fender and other artists.

The study’s authors called the growing volume of AI-generated content and deepfakes imitating performers a problem. Labels are increasingly demanding that such tracks be removed from streaming services.

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