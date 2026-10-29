In Israel, Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman, according to N12, has cut off contact with allies in the opposition bloc and supports the formation of a national unity government. The Jerusalem Post reports.

Contacts with Bennett and Eisenkot

As N12 reported, Lieberman stopped communicating with former prime minister and BeYachad party leader Naftali Bennett, as well as Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot. According to the channel, since Wednesday, the day after the election, he has not answered phone calls from his opposition colleagues.

According to current projections, Lieberman's party may receive seven seats in the Knesset. At the same time, according to the Jerusalem Post, the politician maintains his refusal to join Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition.

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Earlier, Lieberman called on Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to open a criminal investigation into Netanyahu. He claimed that the prime minister had allegedly sought to involve the Israel Defense Forces in a military confrontation in order to postpone the election.

Election results and negotiations

Before the election, Yisrael Beiteinu expected to win up to nine mandates, but the current results indicate seven. N12 assessed that Lieberman lost ground to Bennett and his BeYachad party.

Lieberman's strategy was also based on expectations of an internal split in the Likud party, but this did not happen: according to official results, Likud retained its status as the largest Knesset faction. N12 reported that Lieberman does not plan to switch to Netanyahu's camp and allegedly would prefer Eisenkot to do so independently. Maariv, citing sources close to the prime minister, wrote that Netanyahu is considering the possibility of forming a unity government with Eisenkot.

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