In Pakistan, a dome has been installed at the Chashma-5 nuclear power plant site near the city of Mianwali. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke at the ceremony and called the project important for providing the country with clean electricity and energy security, Dawn reports.

Launch planned for 2030

According to a government press release, Chashma-5 will have a generating capacity of 1,200 MW. Electricity generation at the plant is expected to begin in September 2030.

The installation of the weatherproof dome marks the completion of civil construction work and the start of internal construction and equipment installation. Shehbaz Sharif said the dome was installed ahead of schedule and thanked Pakistani and Chinese engineers, technicians, and workers who worked on the project.

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The role of nuclear generation

The prime minister noted that the future plant is expected to provide reliable and affordable electricity that does not depend on prices for imported fuel, sunlight, or wind. He also said that Pakistan, as a country vulnerable to climate change, must develop energy solutions that combine economic needs with environmental protection.

Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Raja Ali Raza Anwar said that the country's nuclear power plants collectively generate 3,530 MW of electricity and make it possible to avoid 15 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually. According to him, nuclear generation accounts for about 16.6% of electricity production in the country with an 8.6% share of installed capacity, while in winter its share rises to 26%.

Shehbaz Sharif also thanked China for its assistance in implementing Chashma-5, which he called Pakistan's seventh nuclear power plant built with Chinese participation.

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