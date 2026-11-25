NASA in the United States officially received the X-59 supersonic research aircraft from Lockheed Martin Skunk Works on November 18, 2026, AeroTime reports.

An aircraft for quiet supersonic flight

The X-59 is designed to fly faster than the speed of sound while reducing the loud sonic boom to a quieter “sonic thump.” NASA and Lockheed Martin believe the data from this research could pave the way for supersonic flights over land.

Before the aircraft was transferred, Lockheed Martin was responsible for its construction and testing as part of NASA’s Quesst mission. Although the X-59 had been based at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center after its first flight, Lockheed Martin remained the aircraft’s formal owner while the acceptance process was underway.

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X-59 testing

The X-59 made its first flight on October 28, 2025. The aircraft flew from the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California, to NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, which became its base.

On June 5, 2026, the X-59 exceeded the speed of sound for the first time. During an 81-minute test flight from Edwards Air Force Base, it reached approximately Mach 1.1, or 713 miles per hour. The aircraft was accompanied by a NASA F-15 fighter jet; NASA said sonic booms from the F-15 masked the sound that the X-59 could have produced. Lockheed Martin will continue to provide NASA with additional support as needed.

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