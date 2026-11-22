Scientists who analyzed data on 257 black hole mergers recorded a noticeable shortage of objects with masses from 12 to 16 solar masses. A study by a team from the California Institute of Technology may point to the existence of a separate population of black holes formed through the direct collapse of massive stars without a supernova explosion, ScienceDaily reports.

A gap in the mass distribution

The researchers used observations from the LIGO, Virgo and KAGRA network of gravitational-wave detectors collected over the past decade. They found that black holes with masses of around 10 solar masses occurred in approximately three quarters of the analyzed merger cases.

At the same time, a distinct shortage of black holes was identified in the range from 12 to 16 solar masses. The study's authors note that this is the first time such a clear gap has been detected in the mass distribution of these objects. Black holes near the 10-solar-mass mark also had spin rates concentrated within a narrower range than those of the broader black hole population.

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A possible trace of failed supernovae

The combination of signs — a large number of black holes of about ten solar masses, a shortage of objects in the 12–16 solar-mass range, and similar characteristics of their rotation — is consistent with the assumption of a shared formation history. One possible explanation is the direct collapse of massive stars into black holes without a bright supernova explosion.

Astronomers have not yet confirmed a single specific case of such a failed supernova. Unlike ordinary supernovae, which produce a bright flash, the direct collapse of a star may leave almost no visible traces. Gravitational waves generated during black hole mergers make it possible to study the origins of objects whose formation may have occurred without noticeable electromagnetic radiation.

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