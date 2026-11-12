In the United States, Nebius plans to spend $40 billion on building artificial intelligence infrastructure in 2027. It expects to finance the projects through customer prepayments and loans secured by contracts for future services, TechCrunch reports.

The company forecasts that prepayments, together with financing backed by investment-grade contracts, will cover up to 85% of capital expenditures totaling $40–45 billion in 2027. Chief Financial Officer Maria Del Dado Alonso Sanchez named agreements with Microsoft and Meta among the contracts that could be financed this way. At the end of the quarter, Nebius had $7.4 billion in cash.

Delay at New Jersey data center

At the same time, the delivery of computing capacity for Microsoft at a data center in Vineland, New Jersey, is being delayed by several months. Nebius’s contract with Microsoft is worth up to $19.4 billion. By the end of 2026, the company plans to deliver only slightly more than half of the capacity intended for Microsoft, with the remainder to be delivered in the second quarter of 2027.

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According to Nebius Chief Product and Infrastructure Officer Andriy Korolenko, site operator DataOne is winding down temporary power generation faster than expected as it transitions to Bloom Energy fuel cells. In August, investigative outlet Floodlight reported at least 45 gas generators operating at the DataOne site without permits for their operation. New Jersey regulators fined the facility $1.1 million after determining violations of federal law. DataOne is also a defendant in a lawsuit filed by residents of the adjacent area, who allege a constant hum from the data center.

Contract terms and financial indicators

According to Nebius’s description of the agreement’s terms, Microsoft may stop receiving the delayed services after a grace period if deadlines are missed and alternative capacity is not offered. The contract also provides for financial penalties for late delivery. Nebius said Microsoft participated in the planning, but did not specify whether the company had agreed to the new deadlines.

Nebius forecasts revenue of $12–13 billion in 2027 and expects to break even before tax in the fourth quarter of that year. Its third-quarter revenue was $981 million, up 571% from a year earlier. At the same time, the company lowered its 2026 revenue forecast by $200 million, to $3 billion, citing delays at third-party sites, including in New Jersey. After the financial results were released, Nebius shares fell 17%.

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