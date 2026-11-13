Netflix renews Virgin River for season nine — Variety

Netflix has renewed the romantic series Virgin River for a ninth season. According to Variety, the project will become the platform’s longest-running original series by number of seasons.

Ten new episodes

The ninth season will consist of 10 episodes. After its release, the total number of Virgin River episodes will reach 94. Production on the eighth season was completed in the summer, and Netflix plans to premiere it in 2027.

Previously, only the animated comedy Big Mouth and the Spanish series Elite had reached the eight-season mark among Netflix original projects. Netflix also stated that the first seven seasons of Virgin River have collectively received more than half a billion views. The platform defines views as the total number of hours spent watching a series divided by its total runtime.

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The series team

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith will return to work on the ninth season and will also serve as an executive producer. The series is based on a book series by writer Robyn Carr, which includes more than 20 books that have sold more than 13 million copies in total.

The story centers on nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge. Her character moves to the remote California town of Virgin River in search of a fresh start. The series also stars Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’Toole, and Tim Matheson.

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