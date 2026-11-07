The World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) will take place in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, from 15 to 22 November, with representatives of relevant institutes from 126 countries expected to attend. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu will be the event’s chief host, while Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema will deliver the keynote address. Kenyan President William Ruto is expected to participate as a special guest of honour, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Participants and programme

The composition of participants was announced by Justin Green, president of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, during the forum’s digital campaign programme in Abuja. According to him, representatives of the World Bank, the African Union, Interpol, the World Customs Organization and the European Commission are also expected at the event.

Green said that more than 28 high commissioners from different countries, state governors and other distinguished guests will take part in the forum. The forum’s theme is “Responsible Communication: Voice of the World.”

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Responsible communication

The WPRF brings together public relations professionals, communications experts, academics, representatives of policymaking bodies and other participants to discuss trends and challenges in the field. Topics include ethical communication, public trust, professional standards, as well as the impact of new technologies, social media, disinformation and the spread of false information on public communication.

Ike Neliaku, president of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, called on communications professionals, including influencers and young specialists, to adhere to the principles of integrity and responsible communication for peaceful coexistence in the country. He also called on institute members and young professionals to actively participate in the forum.

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