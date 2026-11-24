In Germany, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Yevhen Khmara in Berlin that Ukrainian Babka reconnaissance drones will be produced in the country for Ukraine. The German side will provide around €34 million to establish production capacity, Tagesschau reports.

Joint venture for drone production

To implement the project, German company Wingcopter and Ukrainian company Shadow Flytech have created a joint venture. Pistorius's statement specifies an agreement to deepen cooperation in drone production, which German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed in April.

Germany and Ukraine also signed a declaration of intent on the further development of Ukraine's Delta battle management system. In the future, it is to be used by the Bundeswehr. The system combines separate data and elements of the operational situation into a single real-time picture, which is intended to significantly speed up reconnaissance, planning and the conduct of combat operations.

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Statements on the Baltic Sea and space

Pistorius also warned against the war spreading to the Baltic Sea following a possible Ukrainian attack on a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland. He stated that Ukraine has the right to attack military targets in Russia, the aggressor state, if they are used for Russian attacks against Ukraine. At the same time, the minister stressed Ukraine's special responsibility and that the war must not spread to the Baltic Sea.

According to the source, the Finnish Border Guard had reported a fire on a Russian cargo ship in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland, a rescue operation and preparations for measures against possible environmental pollution. Pistorius positively assessed Finland's actions.

Separately, the minister called for restraint regarding reports of possible Russian plans to launch a satellite with nuclear weapons into space in the coming weeks. According to him, it is still unclear what kind of weapon is involved and what its consequences could be depending on where it is used. Germany is holding internal consultations and taking the necessary measures.

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