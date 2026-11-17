In Germany, the leading stock index DAX may fall by 0.5% at the start of trading on the Xetra platform, to 26,464 points, according to broker IG Markets. The index ended the previous session down 0.6%, at 26,598 points, and is moving further away from its recent record of 27,001 points, Tagesschau reports.

Technology sector under pressure

Market sentiment worsened due to a sell-off in technology stocks and uncertainty surrounding Nvidia. The company is due to release its quarterly results after trading closes in the United States. Consorsbank chief market analyst Jochen Stanzl said that investors are expecting not only the chipmaker’s financial results, but also clarity on its future operations.

IG expert Salah-Eddin Bouhmidi noted that skepticism about the artificial intelligence boom persists. According to him, after recent losses, market participants are in no hurry to take risks again.

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US restricts chip supplies

New US restrictions on exports of advanced AI chips became an additional factor. Export licenses from the US government will now be required to supply high-performance chips to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil. The measures are intended to make technology smuggling to China more difficult and limit Chinese customers’ access to computing power in other countries.

The day before, the Nasdaq fell 2.5% to 24,509 points, ending up more than 10% below its record level of early October. The semiconductor companies index dropped 5.3%, while Intel and Micron shares each lost more than 7%. The Dow Jones declined 1.4%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.9%. In Asia, the Nikkei lost 1.1%, while South Korea’s Kospi dropped by more than 2%.

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