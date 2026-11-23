In Kourou, French Guiana, the launch of an Ariane 6 rocket carrying 36 satellites of the Amazon Leo constellation was postponed due to a technical issue in the ground support systems. The rocket was scheduled to lift off on November 23 from the European Spaceport, but the countdown was halted.

Countdown halted before tower rollback

As Space.com reports, the countdown was stopped before the mobile launch tower was rolled back. According to Arianespace, the rocket and its payload remain in a safe and stable condition.

Technical teams are assessing the issue. The next launch opportunity will be no earlier than November 24. The new launch date and time have yet to be confirmed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Deployment of the Amazon Leo network

Amazon Leo is a satellite constellation that will operate in low Earth orbit and compete with SpaceX's Starlink internet network. According to the publication, Starlink has more than 11,000 operational spacecraft.

Amazon plans to deploy a network of more than 3,200 satellites, of which approximately 400 have already been placed into orbit. Another 40 spacecraft were lost on November 15 after United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rocket experienced an issue shortly after liftoff.

This mission is set to become the fourth launch of Amazon Leo satellites aboard an Ariane 6 rocket, following flights in February, April, and June this year. Ariane 6 is the successor to the heavy-lift Ariane 5 rocket and debuted in July 2024.

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