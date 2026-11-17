In the United States, Nvidia warned buyers of its chips about legal risks related to Chinese companies’ remote access to artificial intelligence computing capacity. At the same time, the manufacturer said it would not currently sell chips to clients that lease more than 50% of their graphics processors to Chinese companies, CNBC reports, citing two people familiar with private communications.

Risks of new legislation

According to CNBC’s sources, Nvidia has sent buyers notices in recent months about the Remote Access Security Act bill. The document could give U.S. authorities broader powers to control access to cloud services in the same way as physical equipment. The company warned that this could potentially create a risk of legal action in the United States for it and its clients.

Current U.S. export restrictions limit shipments of advanced chips to China. At the same time, regulators have had limited ability to control Chinese companies’ access to such chips through cloud services hosted in data centers outside the PRC.

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Control of remote access

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the RASA bill in January, but the Senate has not yet approved it. Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Nvidia verbally advised data center clients to direct at least 51% of services to non-Chinese customers in future contracts.

On Monday, the Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce announced an interim final rule intended to prevent Chinese companies from remotely accessing AI chips. Nvidia and the bureau did not respond to CNBC’s requests for comment.

On November 5, CNBC also reported that the Chinese laboratory Moonshot AI had attempted to gain access to Nvidia chips through data centers in Europe. In July, the administration of President Donald Trump accused the company of accessing such chips through centers in East Asia.

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