Nvidia will no longer sell H200 chips in China, the company’s interim CEO Colette Kress said. The decision ends Nvidia’s participation in a mechanism that had allowed advanced chips to be supplied to China despite US restrictions, TechCrunch reports.

China’s access to high-performance accelerators for artificial intelligence became one of the key topics of Nvidia’s first earnings call since the resignation of co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang last week. On the same day, the company announced the creation of a board-level committee that will oversee national security policy, export-control compliance and global trade risks.

The tariff arrangement

According to the publication, the agreement to sell H200 chips in China was reached by Huang and US President Donald Trump. It provided for shipments of the chips through the United States, allowing the US government to impose a 25% tariff.

The mechanism was criticized by supporters of a tougher policy toward China, who advocated limiting the computing capacity of Chinese AI laboratories. At the same time, Huang had previously argued that it was important for the US technology industry to compete in the Chinese market.

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New export rules

On Monday, the United States introduced new rules that prohibit the supply of advanced US chips to foreign data centers that remotely serve Chinese customers. Investment bank Jefferies forecast that these restrictions could reduce Nvidia’s data-center revenue next year by $44 billion to $62 billion.

Kress said that due to substantial accumulated demand for advanced chips, including Vera Rubin, the new rules would not affect the company’s overall revenue. However, in the long term, Nvidia could lose potential customers in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

Even before Nvidia’s decision, China had largely refused to accept H200 shipments, preferring to develop its domestic semiconductor industry, said Jacob Feldgoise, a researcher at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology. According to TechCrunch, leading Chinese AI laboratories had also found access to Nvidia Grace Blackwell chips, which are prohibited for export, outside China. The new rules may limit this route as well: large data centers seeking to purchase Nvidia chips must certify that they do not serve Chinese customers.

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