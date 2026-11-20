The UN has expressed concern over strikes by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition on Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah. The organization warned that further military escalation could jeopardize vital humanitarian aid supply routes, The National reports.

UN Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said in New York that the organization is monitoring not only the strikes on Hodeidah, but also military operations in the areas of Sanaa, Saada and Taiz, as well as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. According to him, the UN is deeply concerned about the continuing military escalation in and around Yemen.

Strikes on the port and statements by the sides

The coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis carried out strikes on Hodeidah and other targets on November 20 as part of a “special operation.” It said the operation targeted suspected arms smuggling in the area and was a response to repeated drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia.

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The Iran-backed Houthis threatened retaliatory strikes on Jeddah and other Red Sea ports if Hodeidah was attacked. The group also told airlines that Saudi Arabia’s airspace was dangerous and threatened Riyadh’s financial district and a power plant in Al-Shuqaiq.

Call to keep ports operational

The UN stressed that Yemen’s Red Sea ports must remain operational, as millions of people depend on essential goods arriving through them. The organization called on all sides to fulfill their obligations under international humanitarian law, including by not directing attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure and by taking constant measures to protect civilians.

The UN also reiterated that there is no military solution to the conflict and called on the sides to find a way to resume political negotiations.

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