OpenAI has begun testing Dots personal AI agents among a limited number of users of the $20-per-month ChatGPT Plus plan. Previously, the feature was available on more expensive plans starting with ChatGPT Pro. Engadget reports on the expansion of access.

Agents can work autonomously

Dots are proactive agents that can independently perform tasks and continue working even when the user is not interacting with them. They have access to OpenAI’s plugin ecosystem, enabling them to interact with more than 4,000 apps.

The agents can also connect to the user’s computer, control it on their behalf, and work alongside them. Task progress can be tracked by opening the agent’s virtual “computer.”

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Terms for other plans

According to ChatGPT engineering lead Thibaut Sottiaux, Dots are set to become available to all ChatGPT Business Standard users starting today. For Pro and Business Premium subscribers, interaction with agents does not count toward standard ChatGPT usage limits if the tasks are not complex.

At the same time, OpenAI did not clarify whether this condition will apply to Plus and Business Standard users. For Plus owners, access may become available starting today, but the company has not yet said whether this will be a permanent update.

Dots initially ran on the GPT-6 Astra model and now also support GPT-6.1 Terra. OpenAI has added iOS widgets, Shortcuts integration, iMessage and RCS support, as well as the ability to respond to iOS notifications.

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