As OilPrice reports, the UK’s National Energy System Operator, NESO, on Thursday, November 26, issued a notice about a reduction in the electricity capacity reserve. Between noon and 8:00 p.m. local time, the system reserve shortfall was expected to exceed 2.7 GW.

This was the third consecutive day when colder weather reduced the available capacity margin in Britain’s energy system.

A signal for the electricity market

NESO issued an Electricity Margin Notice, a notification intended to encourage market participants to increase the system reserve. It means that the operator seeks to maintain a larger margin between electricity demand and available generation.

At the same time, NESO stressed that such a notice does not indicate imminent power outages or a lack of generation to cover current demand.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Decline in wind generation

Reserves decreased amid lower wind power generation in recent days and rising demand due to below-normal temperatures across most European countries. According to market operator Elexon, on the morning of November 26, wind power generation was approximately 2.5 GW below the latest forecast.

In previous months, NESO had already repeatedly published such notices during periods of weak wind generation. Last year, wind power provided nearly 30% of electricity generation in the UK and, at favorable wind speeds, regularly delivers approximately the same share.

The reduction in the system reserve this week also contributed to an increase in UK day-ahead electricity prices. The day before, regulator Ofgem reported that from January 1, energy prices for British households would rise by 26%.

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