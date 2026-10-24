In Israel, parties seeking to replace Benjamin Netanyahu’s government are preparing for a scenario in which a minority government is formed after the upcoming elections. Gadi Eisenkot considers such an option possible, while Avigdor Lieberman, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid insist that the new cabinet must rely on a Zionist majority in the Knesset. The Jerusalem Post reports.

According to the publication, in most polls the camp opposed to Netanyahu is ahead of the coalition bloc completing its term, but the parties seeking political change lack 61 seats under the current arrangements. Eisenkot is considering forming a government if his bloc wins 58 or 59 seats and then attempting to expand its parliamentary support.

Disputes over Arab parties

For a government to take office, a majority is needed in a confidence vote, rather than necessarily 61 votes in favor. Therefore, abstentions by lawmakers may make it possible to form a cabinet without an absolute majority. At the same time, a constructive vote of no confidence, which would replace the incumbent government, requires the support of 61 lawmakers.

Eisenkot did not rule out external support from the Ra’am party. Lieberman категорically refuses to support a minority government even as a temporary solution and says that if there is no acceptable majority, it would be better to hold new elections. Bennett and Lapid also do not want the formation of a government to depend on the votes or abstentions of Arab parties. Meanwhile, Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, did not rule out cooperation with Ra’am.

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Replacing the Knesset speaker

At the same time, broad agreement is emerging in the anti-Netanyahu camp on the possible replacement of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana even before an agreement is reached on the composition of the coalition. Such a move would give Netanyahu’s opponents control over the parliamentary agenda, even if he remains head of the caretaker government.

To do this, the bloc needs to secure a majority for an agreed candidate; it may also count on the votes of lawmakers from Arab parties. Possible contenders named include Hili Tropper, Matan Kahana, Elazar Stern, Meirav Ben-Ari, Eitan Ginzburg, Efrat Rayten and Oded Forer, but no joint candidate has yet been announced.

The parties are also discussing legislative initiatives for the new Knesset term: establishing a state commission to investigate the events of October 7, changes to military conscription legislation, limiting the prime minister’s term in office, and repealing some of the judicial changes advanced by the government completing its term. Lieberman separately wants to ban a person facing criminal charges from serving as prime minister.

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