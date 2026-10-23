Opposition politician Luisa González, who twice lost to President Daniel Noboa in elections, has been detained in Ecuador. She is being investigated in a case involving alleged irregularities in political financing and spending during the 2023 election campaign, Cyprus Mail reports.

The prosecutor's version

Ecuador's Attorney General's Office said the investigation is determining the origin of funds used to pay for election advertising between May and August 2023. According to its data, a network of legal entities was allegedly used to channel about $500,000 toward ordering and purchasing campaign advertising.

The agency claims that the sources of these funds and the individuals who provided them were not disclosed. The prosecutor's office also said that seven people are being investigated in the case over discrepancies in contributions and questions regarding the lawful origin of funds during the 2023 presidential campaign. Three people have already been detained and are to be charged with alleged money laundering. The prosecutor's office did not disclose their full names.

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González and party reaction

González called the accusations absurd and urged members of her party to unite for freedom and democracy in Ecuador. Gabriela Rivadeneira, head of the Citizens' Revolution party, confirmed the politician's detention and said the case was politically motivated.

Rivadeneira stressed that the 2023 campaign funds had been properly accounted for and that financial penalties previously imposed by the electoral body had been paid. Former President Rafael Correa, who supported González's candidacy, also called the case persecution. González lost the 2023 and 2025 presidential elections to Noboa.

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