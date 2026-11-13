In Germany, cinemas will again screen the original version of the first film in the Star Wars saga on February 18, 2027. The film was released in 1977 under the title “Krieg der Sterne.” As Der Spiegel reports, the global re-release will begin on February 19. In Germany, according to the industry portal Filmstarts, the film will be shown a day earlier.

Disney announced the return of the picture for its 50th anniversary. The first film was later given the title Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.

The film’s original version

Disney plans to screen the original version of the film, which saga creator George Lucas repeatedly altered substantially after its release. In particular, later versions reworked the scene involving Han Solo and the bounty hunter: Solo was portrayed as a character acting only in self-defense. In the original version, he shoots first.

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IMAX 70 mm screenings

Selected cinemas will also show the film in the IMAX 70 mm format. Der Spiegel notes that it is the largest and highest-quality analog cinematic format.

Separately, auction house Heritage Auctions reported the sale of Darth Vader’s lightsaber for nearly $5 million, or approximately €4.4 million. According to the auction house, this is the highest price paid for a Star Wars prop. The saber was used in the 1980 film The Empire Strikes Back and the 1983 film Return of the Jedi.

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