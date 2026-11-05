Orlen estimates windfall tax at PLN 2.4 billion — RMF24

In Poland, energy group Orlen estimates the amount of the windfall tax it must pay for the period through the end of September at approximately PLN 2.4 billion. As RMF24 reports, the company’s president, Ireneusz Fąfara, said that its financial results would allow the group to meet this obligation.

Orlen’s consolidated net profit for the first three quarters of 2026 exceeded PLN 21.4 billion, which is more than PLN 13.6 billion higher than in the same period a year earlier. In the third quarter, the group’s net profit amounted to PLN 5.6 billion.

Company vice president Sławomir Jędrzejczyk said that the tax amount would be reflected in the financial statements for the fourth quarter. According to him, the tax estimate for the following months will depend on financial results during that period.

Investments may be lower than planned

Orlen also allows for the possibility that it will not fully meet its planned investment expenditure of PLN 36 billion in 2026. Jędrzejczyk noted that the actual figure may be slightly lower. Over nine months, the group’s investment expenditure reached PLN 22.5 billion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Modernization of the Mažeikiai refinery

Fąfara also commented on Lithuania’s plans to introduce a windfall tax for energy companies. The Lithuanian prime minister informed Orlen of these intentions, and the company indicated to the Lithuanian government that the new tax obligations could affect its investment plans for the refinery in Mažeikiai.

Earlier, Orlen’s president told the Polish Press Agency that the group was analyzing the advisability of modernizing this refinery. He named closing the facility as an alternative to modernization.

Polish law provides for a 60% tax on excess profits from the sale of liquid fuels earned from March 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. The proceeds are intended to finance a program aimed at curbing fuel price growth and reducing drivers’ costs at filling stations.

Read us on