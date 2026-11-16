In South Korea, falling shares of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix have increased risks for ELS products linked to these companies and may intensify pressure on the Kospi stock index. As Korea Herald reports, some of these products are approaching knock-in thresholds — price levels of the underlying asset, crossing which could put investors’ capital at risk.

Products worth 180.2 billion won

According to the Korea Securities Depository, 94 ELS products with maturities of up to one year and a total value of 180.2 billion won, or about $135.1 million, were issued in June. Of these, 76 products worth 178.6 billion won were linked to domestic assets, including the Kospi 200 index, Samsung Electronics shares and SK hynix shares.

Twelve products worth 19.7 billion won are due to mature in December, while another 64 worth 153.9 billion won are due by early July 2027. According to KIS-Net, as of last week, the outstanding volume of products that had already crossed the knock-in threshold stood at 86.6 billion won. SK hynix accounted for 23 billion won, the Kospi 200 for 16 billion won, and the S&P 500 index for 29.8 billion won. These figures may overlap, as some products track multiple assets.

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Possible hedging sales

The Kospi index closed at 5,290.53 points on Friday, 42% below the record 9,114.55 points recorded on June 22. At that time, many ELS products offering annual returns of 20% to 40% were issued.

An example is public ELS No. 24866 from NH Investment & Securities, issued in June and maturing on December 24. The product, linked to SK hynix and the Kospi 200, offered an annual return of 27.45%. After the product failed an early redemption review in September, SK hynix shares were priced at 1.224 million won as of November 13, or 45.7% of the initial calculation price. This brought them close to the knock-in threshold of 935,550 won.

A further decline in quotations could force brokerage firms to sell underlying shares and futures to hedge ELS risks, potentially intensifying the Kospi’s decline. A similar situation occurred in March 2020, when global index ELS products approaching knock-in thresholds prompted brokers to step up hedging sales.

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