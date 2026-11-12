In Argentina, national deputy Marcela Pagano has filed two criminal complaints seeking an investigation into the organization of Pope Leo XIV’s Mass in Buenos Aires. The cases concern, in particular, privileged access to a VIP tent and direct state contracts worth more than 20 billion pesos, or about US$14 million. This was reported by the Buenos Aires Times.

Complaints over invitations and contracts

The Mass took place on Monday near the Monument to the Spaniards in the Palermo district and, according to the outlet, drew more than 2 million people. Pagano is asking for a review of possible abuse of power and irregularities in the distribution of special passes for celebrities, politicians and businesspeople.

One of the complaints concerns officials from the national government and the Buenos Aires city government who, according to the deputy, may have granted preferential access to people who were not members of official delegations, the diplomatic corps or the Church. She is also asking for the identification of those who authorized 250 invitations intended for the national government.

The second complaint challenges the direct award of a 8.69-billion-peso contract to DF Entertainment, which was responsible for organizing and coordinating the Mass and the youth vigil held the day before. Pagano is asking to establish when the authorities determined that these services were needed and whether the urgency of the procurement was objective rather than the result of administrative delays.

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Costs and the VIP tent

According to an El Disenso investigation, seven direct procurement procedures involved eight contracts worth a total of 20.477 billion pesos. The three largest contracts went to DF Entertainment, Nuevos Aires Producciones and Recordvision; together, they accounted for nearly 80% of the allocated amount.

The specifications for DF Entertainment’s contract, according to El Disenso, included a 30-by-40-meter VIP tent with air conditioning, flooring, carpets and furniture. The documents also mention 3,500 chairs, sofas, tables, flower arrangements, separate restrooms, catering and accreditation for approximately 4,000 special guests.

Buenos Aires Mayor Jorge Macri acknowledged that some catering items were excessive but denied that the organization of the event was a display of luxury. Pagano is also asking for a review of the involvement of security company TechSecurity and cleaning contractor Purgato, which El Disenso links to the family circle of Martín Menem, speaker of the lower house of parliament.

Consideration in federal courts

According to Noticias Argentinas, the complaints were assigned to Federal Court No. 5, headed by María Eugenia Capuchetti, and Federal Court No. 7, presided over by Sebastián Casanello. Socialist deputy Esteban Paulón has also submitted a request to the national government regarding invitations, accreditation and financing of VIP areas.

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