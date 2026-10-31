Pakistan and Singapore discuss resuming direct flights — Dawn

In Pakistan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, infrastructure development and digital technologies. As Dawn reports, Balakrishnan arrived in the country on an official visit at Dar’s invitation.

Cooperation and ASEAN

The sides reviewed the full range of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international developments. They also separately discussed deepening Pakistan’s engagement with ASEAN in light of Singapore’s upcoming chairmanship of the association in 2027.

The ministers also exchanged a memorandum of understanding between Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority and the Singapore Civil Defence Force. The document is intended to strengthen cooperation in emergency preparedness, response and disaster resilience.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meetings during the visit

During the visit, Balakrishnan met with Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir. They discussed regional security and areas of bilateral cooperation.

The Singaporean minister also held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Pakistani prime minister expressed admiration for Singapore’s economic transformation and its achievements in innovation and development. The sides reaffirmed their intention to maintain engagement at bilateral and multilateral levels.

Separately, Dar discussed with Balakrishnan the possibility of resuming direct flights between Pakistan and Singapore to facilitate business travel and closer contacts between the peoples of the two countries. The visit took place on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Singapore.

Read us on