Pakistan on Saturday resumed operations at the Gabd—Rimdan border crossing with Iran in the Gwadar area. This made it possible to resume bilateral trade and the movement of trucks carrying liquefied petroleum gas and essential goods that had been stranded after the crossing was suspended on October 17, Dawn reports.

Cargo passage resumed

Border guards allowed commercial cargo with invoices dated October 16 or earlier to cross the point, also known as Gate 250. Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mir Naveed Jan Kalmati confirmed that trade operations resumed in the morning.

According to him, trucks and other vehicles carrying import and export goods can once again travel in both directions. Kalmati said this would provide immediate relief to traders and carriers who had remained on opposite sides of the border. He also expects the resumption of supplies to help ease the liquefied petroleum gas shortage in Pakistan and curb rising prices for energy and food.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack on trucks

Before reopening the crossing, local authorities reviewed the security situation and deployed additional forces to protect trade convoys. On Thursday, unidentified armed men attacked a cluster of cargo vehicles near the closed checkpoint, setting dozens of vehicles on fire and damaging several others.

The trucks had been standing near the border since October 17, when Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce abruptly halted trade through the Gabd—Rimdan and Taftan crossings. The ministry immediately withdrew the trade order of October 3 without explaining the reasons for the decision.

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