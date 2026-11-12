The China Manned Space Agency has confirmed that a Pakistani astronaut will be part of the Shenzhou-24 mission to the Tiangong orbital station. He is set to become the first foreign visitor to the Chinese station, Space.com reports. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said this would be the first joint mission of Chinese and foreign astronauts in China's human spaceflight program.

Candidates and mission duration

Two candidates from Pakistan underwent training at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center in Beijing following an agreement between the countries reached in February 2025. According to Pakistani media, the candidates are military pilots Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Dawood. It has not yet been announced which of them will fly: one will take part in the mission and the other will serve as backup.

The Pakistani participant will serve as a payload specialist and travel into space with two Chinese astronauts. His stay aboard Tiangong will last about a week, while the Chinese members of the new crew are expected to spend about six months in orbit.

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Change in the rotation scheme

The Pakistani astronaut is expected to return to Earth aboard Shenzhou-23 together with two Chinese astronauts who will complete their six-month stay at the station. The third member of the Shenzhou-23 crew will remain on Tiangong and spend a year in orbit, a first for China's human spaceflight program.

Pakistan's space agency SUPARCO said that the astronaut would be responsible for four research payloads selected from more than 300 proposals. China has not announced the exact launch date of Shenzhou-24, but according to Space.com, the mission is expected by the end of November. The launch is planned from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in the Gobi Desert aboard a Long March 2F launch vehicle.

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