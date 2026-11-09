Pope Leo XIV has ordered an apostolic visitation of the Diocese of Bielsko-Żywiec in Poland. It will be conducted by Włocławek Bishop Krzysztof Węckowski, RMF24 reports.

Bishop Węckowski will conduct the visitation

The decision was announced by the diocese’s press office. The Apostolic Nunciature in Poland has already informed the ordinary of the Diocese of Bielsko-Żywiec, Bishop Roman Pindel, about the visitation. The start date of the visitation and its subject have not been disclosed.

According to the diocese, Krzysztof Węckowski has received all the necessary powers from the Holy See to conduct the visitation. He also heads the Legal Council of the Polish Bishops’ Conference.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conflict in the Grojec parish

For two years, the diocese has been experiencing a conflict surrounding the former parish priest of the parish in Grojec near Oświęcim, Father Józef Zborek. The curia stated that the priest had committed a serious violation of canon law. Zborek challenged the decision before Vatican bodies, which, according to RMF24, ultimately supported the bishop’s position.

On October 4, Bishop Pindel arrived at the church in Grojec, where hundreds of parishioners had gathered and demanded that Zborek remain in office. According to the outlet, people surrounded the church and prevented those inside, including the ordinary, from leaving. The bishop was verbally and physically attacked, and he was able to leave the parish after midnight under police escort.

The Diocese of Bielsko-Żywiec was established in 1992; it includes more than 200 parishes.

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