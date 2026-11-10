American tennis player Jessica Pegula defeated Marta Kostyuk 6:2, 7:5 in a WTA Finals group-stage match at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. This result deprived Kostyuk of the opportunity to overtake Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the world rankings, Interia Sport reports.

According to the outlet, Kostyuk could have overtaken Swiatek at the end of the season only by winning two matches in the WTA Finals group stage. Before the match against Pegula, the Ukrainian had already lost to Linda Noskova, 2:6, 4:6. After her second defeat, Swiatek will finish the season ninth in the rankings.

The first set goes to Pegula

Pegula began the match by winning nine consecutive points and quickly took a break advantage. In the first set, Kostyuk made 17 unforced errors, while the American made five. Pegula won the set 6:2 in 30 minutes.

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At the start of the second set, Kostyuk again lost her serve but managed to return to contention. At 4:4, Pegula failed to convert two break points. In the eleventh game, the American led 0:40 on her opponent’s serve, but Kostyuk won four points in a row. However, Pegula took the game after an unsuccessful drop shot and a double fault by the Ukrainian.

Pegula’s match against Noskova

Kostyuk entered the WTA Finals field as the first alternate after Elena Rybakina withdrew due to health problems. This season, the Ukrainian defeated Pegula twice: in the semifinals of the tournament in Brisbane and in the third round of the competition in Madrid.

After defeating Kostyuk, Pegula will play Noskova in a match for a place in the tournament semifinals.

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