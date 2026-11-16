GTA 6 pre-orders estimated at $1.18 billion — Motor1

Digital pre-orders of Grand Theft Auto 6 worldwide as of November 13 were estimated at approximately 12.13 million copies, with revenue from them reaching $1.18 billion. These calculations, based on data from analytics company Sensor Tower, were reported by Motor1.

These are estimates from a third-party analytics company, not official figures from Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. Dividing the estimated revenue by the number of pre-orders gives an average of about $97 per copy.

PlayStation 5 advantage

About 75% of all digital pre-orders, or approximately 9.08 million copies, were placed through the PlayStation Store. Their estimated revenue stands at $880 million. Xbox Series X and Series S consoles accounted for about 25% of pre-orders — approximately 3.05 million copies worth around $300 million.

Sony said GTA 6 became the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation Store history. Microsoft also confirmed that the game has the highest number of pre-orders in Microsoft Store history, but neither company disclosed exact figures.

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Demand for the more expensive edition

The standard version of GTA 6 costs $79.99, while the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99. According to Reuters, citing Sensor Tower, nearly 90% of pre-orders at the end of August were for the more expensive edition of the game.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said during the financial results announcement on November 9 that pre-orders had reached an unprecedented level. During a conference call, he also said they significantly exceeded the company's initial expectations.

GTA 6 is scheduled for release on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game will be set in Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida, with Jason and Lucia as its main characters.

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