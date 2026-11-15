Five allies support Taiwan at UN climate summit — Taipei Times

Five of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies expressed support for its participation in international climate efforts during the leaders’ summit held as part of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye. Taipei Times reports that representatives of the Marshall Islands, Palau, Eswatini, Tuvalu, and Saint Kitts and Nevis made such statements.

Statements by Taiwan’s allies

Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine said that all voices, including Taiwan’s, must be heard. According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she also noted Taiwan’s work to decouple economic growth from carbon emissions and strengthen resilience to climate change.

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. described Taiwan as an important partner playing a leading role in enhancing resilience to natural disasters, the energy transition, and food security. He said Taiwan needs to participate in meetings of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and other UN forums.

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Contribution to climate policy

Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Dlamini noted the experience of Taiwan and Japan in disaster preparedness and the development of resilient infrastructure. Tuvalu Prime Minister Feleti Penitala Teo stressed that climate change and climate action are not limited by political borders, and willing partners should not be excluded from international cooperation.

Saint Kitts and Nevis Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley drew attention to Taiwan’s contribution to environmental governance, the circular economy, climate resilience, green energy, and capacity development. Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung thanked the allies and said Taiwan would continue cooperating with them and other partners to address climate change.

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