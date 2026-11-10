In the United States, support for the death penalty among adults stands at 49% — the lowest figure in 55 years. Another 45% of respondents opposed such punishment for people convicted of murder, Der Spiegel reports, citing a Gallup poll.

Lowest level since 1971

The last time support for the death penalty in the United States was below 50% was in 1971. At that time, according to Gallup, it was also approved by 49% of respondents. The current telephone survey was conducted from October 1 to 19 among 1,200 adult Americans. The margin of error is four percentage points.

The survey began the day after an unsuccessful attempt to execute Christy Pike in Nashville, Tennessee. At the end of September, the 50-year-old convict survived the administration of two lethal injections. Pike was sentenced to death in 1995 for the murder of a classmate. After receiving treatment in a hospital, she returned to prison and, according to her, experiences constant pain.

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Pardons and moratoriums

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Pike is the only prisoner to have survived a lethal injection. Laura Porter, a representative of the US Campaign to End the Death Penalty, said that the survey results indicate a turning point in public opinion on the death penalty. She linked this, in particular, to the reaction to failed executions and a proposal to broadcast one of them live.

US President Donald Trump canceled the live broadcast of the execution of Nidal Hasan, who was to be executed by firing squad, following public outrage. California Governor Gavin Newsom commuted 548 death sentences to life imprisonment. The death penalty has already been abolished in 23 of the 50 states, while California, Oregon and Pennsylvania have moratoriums on its use.

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