Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc said during the Qatar Grand Prix that he is hurt by doubts about his commitment to the Italian team after costly collisions with teammate Lewis Hamilton. He also denied suggestions that his new contract contains a clause granting him Ferrari’s number-one status, Cyprus Mail reports.

Leclerc stressed that he has raced for Ferrari since 2019 and will do everything possible to return the team to the top. He said it is unpleasant when his integrity toward the team and his love for it are questioned.

Collisions between teammates

The Monegasque said Ferrari must find a solution to prevent further collisions between its drivers. According to him, there have been too many incidents lately, including in Las Vegas, Monza and Mexico.

Leclerc said both drivers want to finish ahead of each other, but the team cannot afford contact between teammates. He took responsibility for the incident in Las Vegas and said the tension around the situation needs to be eased.

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At the same time, Leclerc did not disclose possible agreements on conduct on the track, explaining that he could not provide such details.

Hamilton’s position

Lewis Hamilton also declined to say how Ferrari would act in the final two races of the season. He reported internal discussions within the team, called them positive, and added that he had spoken with Leclerc.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur called the latest collision between the teammates in Las Vegas unacceptable. Ferrari is second behind Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship with two rounds remaining in the season. The Italian team has not won a championship title since 2008.

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