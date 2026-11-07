In Germany, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that the Bundeswehr will probably be able to meet its personnel needs without reinstating compulsory military service. Around 190,000 service members currently serve in the German armed forces — the highest figure in the past 13 years, Der Spiegel reports.

Recruitment for the Bundeswehr

According to Pistorius, the measures provided for by the new law on modernising military service are working. If this trend continues, the Bundeswehr will have no problems increasing its numbers. In that case, the minister believes, there will be no need to discuss different models of military conscription.

The possible reinstatement of conscription has prompted protests among young people. Pistorius said he understands their concerns, as many of them had not previously had to think about such issues. He stressed that strong armed forces are needed for deterrence in order to prevent a situation in which it becomes necessary to fight.

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Recruiting women

The minister also announced new efforts to recruit women for service. According to him, the Bundeswehr remains a predominantly male structure in numerical terms, although the number of applications and enrolments among women is growing. At the same time, Pistorius believes these figures are not yet satisfactory.

Separately, the head of the defence ministry commented on the growing number of violations of sexual self-determination in the military. According to him, about 460 suspected cases were recorded last year. Pistorius said that efforts would be made to prevent such cases and, if they are detected, to punish them decisively and without compromise. Next week, he plans to present the results of a study into hidden cases of such violations.

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