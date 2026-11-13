An interagency committee in South Korea has confirmed that Google met key security requirements for exporting detailed 1:5,000-scale map data. This brings the U.S. company closer to launching full-fledged navigation services in the country after nearly two decades of regulatory restrictions, Korea Herald reports.

Restrictions on coordinates and imagery

South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said the committee reviewed compliance with the conditions of the conditional permit for data export granted on February 27. Google submitted its final report on the required measures on November 4.

The company removed latitude and longitude coordinates for South Korean territory from the web versions and mobile apps of Google Maps and Google Earth. To prevent restricted information from reappearing, Google developed a special system that blocks app updates if prohibited geodata are detected.

Google also temporarily blurred military and other sensitive sites identified by it in satellite imagery, including historical Google Earth images. Street View removed images of such sites and roads within 50 meters of their boundaries. The company must subsequently replace the existing imagery with materials processed by South Korea’s National Geographic Information Institute and obtained through a local partner.

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The role of Tmap Mobility

Under the permit’s terms, Google must use a local partner to process the data on servers in South Korea before transferring them abroad. Only base maps and transport information are permitted for export, including the road network, road names, number of lanes, speed limits, and road geometry.

According to industry sources, Google selected Tmap Mobility as its local partner. The company is expected to begin using Tmap-processed data on servers in South Korea as early as 2027. The cooperation will cover static data on roads, buildings, and addresses, but not Tmap users’ personal data, their real-time locations, search history, or travel routes.

South Korean authorities said they will continue monitoring data exports and the operation of the incident response system. In the event of serious violations, Google’s export permit may be suspended or revoked.

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