South Korea plans to tighten control over cryptocurrency transfers to foreign exchanges and private wallets, as well as expand regulators’ powers to temporarily freeze accounts linked to suspicions of financial crimes. Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Won-geun stated this during the 20th Anti-Money Laundering Day in South Korea, CoinDesk reports.

Control over exchanges and wallets

Regulators intend to tighten registration and inspection requirements for cryptocurrency companies in line with amendments to the Financial Information Act adopted in August. Particular attention is planned for transactions with foreign exchanges considered high-risk and personal crypto wallets that allow assets to be stored outside regulated trading platforms.

In October, authorities had already blocked access to 27 unregistered crypto exchanges, including KuCoin, BitMart and MEXC. Before that, regulators had restricted the operation of their mobile applications.

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Expansion of account freezes

Lee Won-geun also proposed extending the transaction suspension system, introduced on June 30 for accounts suspected of phishing schemes, to other serious financial crimes. This requires legislative changes, so the new rules have not yet entered into force.

According to the Financial Services Commission, from the launch of the system through the end of October, financial institutions temporarily froze more than 11,500 accounts suspected of involvement in phishing fraud. The regulator also reported that the number of suspicious transactions rose from 13,000 in 2005 to 1.33 million last year.

Authorities also seek to obtain more information about the owners of companies and trusts and extend anti-money laundering requirements to lawyers, accountants and tax advisers. Separately, according to Yonhap, the FSC is expected to outline on Tuesday a proposed law on basic rules for crypto exchanges, custody services and won-denominated stablecoins.

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