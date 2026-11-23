FIFA’s scrapped plan to create the commercial structure FIFA Forward Enterprise envisaged transferring to it all commercial rights to the organization’s tournaments for up to 96 years. This follows from internal FIFA documents and correspondence with investment company Thrive Capital reviewed by The Guardian.

Licences for 12 years

A FIFA risk assessment dated July 17 stated that a for-profit subsidiary was planned to be created for commercial exploitation over the next 96 years, with all commercial rights to the organization’s events to be transferred to it. Another document, dated July 18, referred to renewable 12-year licensing periods with a total duration of up to 96 years.

According to this document, FIFA was to retain 51% ownership in the new structure indefinitely. FIFA Forward Enterprise was initially valued at $20 billion.

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Management compensation

Terms prepared by Thrive Capital on July 17 provided for reserving up to 5% of the new company’s equity for its management incentive programme. Theoretically, this could have provided payouts of up to $50 million for every additional $1 billion in company value above the initial valuation of $20 billion.

The documents also provided for a break fee for Thrive Capital if FIFA breached the agreements or entered into a deal with another party: 1.25% of the structure’s value, or $250 million at a $20 billion valuation. FIFA could not negotiate with other potential lead buyers for one year or until the deal closed.

A FIFA memorandum states that no tender was held because of the specific nature of the investment. At the same time, its finance department did not have direct access to the terms of the deal. FIFA declined to comment to the publication and had previously denied that the organization’s president, Gianni Infantino, could personally profit from the project. The allocation of units under the compensation programme was to be controlled by the board of FIFA Forward Enterprise, which Infantino was expected to chair.

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