South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-suk said the government will create an interagency response group to develop and implement measures against cheating using artificial intelligence during the nationwide university entrance examination. She said this at a meeting at the government complex in Seoul, Korea Herald reports.

Response to an exam taker’s confession

Authorities decided to tighten controls after the top scorer in this year’s certified tax accountant examination admitted to using a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI. According to him, he used this method in both parts of the examination, as well as during the certified public accountant examination.

The confession heightened concerns that AI-assisted cheating may have been more widespread than previously believed and may have gone unnoticed in other examinations. It also raised concerns about the possible use of such methods during the entrance test, which was due to take place in three days.

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Measures for state examinations

Han Seong-suk said state authorities must focus all available capabilities on countering violations involving the misuse of advanced AI technologies. She stressed that if anomalous signs are detected after an examination, they must be thoroughly checked on the basis of objective data to ensure fairness in assessment.

The prime minister also instructed officials to prepare preventive measures for other state examinations. Among possible solutions, she named the development and use of advanced technologies for detecting violations, including those using AI. Officials must take into account the risks posed by AI glasses, ultra-small electronic devices and outside assistance.

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