Sudan aid plan funded at 47% — Deutsche Welle

In Sudan, a $2.9 billion humanitarian aid plan has been funded by only 47%, while 33.7 million residents of the country require humanitarian support. Deutsche Welle reports, citing a joint statement by the International Organization for Migration and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Funding shortfall

Funds under the UN Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan are intended to provide life-saving assistance to 20.4 million people. At the same time, the funding shortage has already depleted stocks of emergency shelter and basic household items intended for Sudan's population.

Some 15.4 million people need emergency shelter and essential items, but humanitarian organizations have been able to assist only 10% of them due to a lack of funding. The UN warns that without urgent, flexible funding, even more families will be left without adequate protection from extreme weather conditions, danger, violence and exploitation.

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War and drone strikes

The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has been ongoing for more than three and a half years. During this time, around 8.6 million people have been forced to leave their homes within the country, while more than 4.6 million have fled to neighboring states. Another 5.2 million people have returned to their regions of origin, although their cities and infrastructure have been destroyed.

Delivering aid is complicated by hostilities, drone attacks and logistical problems. According to the UN Human Rights Office, at least 1,120 civilians were killed by drone strikes in the first half of 2026. The Peace for Sudan platform reported that at least 306 people were killed in attacks during the first three weeks of October alone.

On October 23, the United Kingdom and 31 other international partners, including Germany, called on the parties to the war to ensure unhindered humanitarian access and stop attacks on civilian infrastructure. The statement noted that 19.5 million people, or around 41% of Sudan's population, are suffering from acute food shortages.

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