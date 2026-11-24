Pinterest has expanded its parental control tools and added the ability to determine how much artificial intelligence-generated content teenagers will see. TechCrunch reports. The new option complements settings that allow users to manage notifications and video autoplay.

Control over recommendations

According to the publication, Pinterest has become one of the first major social platforms to give parents control not only over individual AI features, but also over the volume of AI-generated materials in the user experience, including feeds and recommendations.

Other platforms have mostly limited minors’ access to specific AI-based tools. For example, Snap added a parental setting that prevents its AI chatbot from responding to teenagers. Meta previously suspended teenagers’ access to its existing AI characters globally while reworking the product based on parental feedback.

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Other new settings

On WhatsApp, parents can already adjust teenagers’ level of access to Meta AI, including the use of AI to create content or receive answers to questions. At the same time, there are generally few tools for controlling AI-generated content in recommendation feeds on social networks.

Pinterest introduced a setting to limit AI-modified content in 2025, but such materials still appeared in users’ feeds even when the option was enabled. Other new features include the ability to disable video autoplay, adjust the volume of push, browser, in-app, and email notifications, as well as an updated parental controls page where personalized advertising settings can be configured.

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