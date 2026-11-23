US prediction platform Kalshi has reached a valuation of $40 billion, up from $2 billion in 18 months. As Fortune reports, the company says it has more than 70% of the trading volume in the US event contracts market and has overtaken its main competitor, Polymarket.

Kalshi offers users contracts on the outcomes of elections, sports matches, changes in cryptocurrency prices, cultural and other future events. The payout or loss depends on whether the selected prediction comes true. In the US, such instruments are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Election contracts

Kalshi co-founder and chief operating officer Luana Lopes Lara insisted that the company challenge the regulator's decision, which in 2023 rejected a plan to launch election markets ahead of the 2024 presidential election. In September 2024, Kalshi won the case and obtained the right to offer election contracts.

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According to the publication, in 2026 Kalshi traders entered into contracts worth more than $2.5 billion on race outcomes. After the election, the platform said its markets correctly predicted 98% of announced results, although they failed to predict Democrat Gina Hinojosa's victory in the Texas gubernatorial election.

Legal disputes over sports

At the same time, Kalshi faces legal claims in at least 23 states. Some states with legalized gambling seek to regulate the platform as a gambling service, while states where gambling is prohibited accuse the company of operating outside the law. Fortune writes that Kalshi's founders face 14 criminal charges each in Utah.

The company insists that federal regulation of its operations as a commodity contracts market takes precedence over state gambling laws. Sports contracts account for the largest share of transactions on Kalshi: on election day, their trading volume exceeded that of midterm election contracts by 23 times. Kalshi also says that its annual revenue from non-sports segments exceeded $1 billion.

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