Israeli police question Otzma Yehudit CEO — Jerusalem Post

Israeli police questioned Itiel Neeman, the CEO of the Otzma Yehudit party, in connection with a clash with law enforcement officers in the Mitzpe Jericho settlement in the West Bank. He is suspected of extortion through threats, assaulting a police officer, obstructing an officer in the performance of duties, and obstructing justice, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The case is being investigated by Lahav 433

Israeli police said that the Lahav 433 national investigations unit is questioning a suspect involved in the assault on a police officer in Mitzpe Jericho. According to the outlet, law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, and body-camera footage from one of the police officers was included among the evidence in the case.

The investigation concerns the same incident in connection with which Yitzhak Kroizer, the head of the Otzma Yehudit parliamentary faction, was questioned about a month ago. According to Israeli media reports, a crowd confronted police officers and blocked a patrol car, which likely helped a suspect in another assault escape.

Circumstances of the clash

As Ynet reported, police officers were pursuing a suspect who fled to the site of a memorial event held by local settlers. According to Haaretz, Kroizer and Neeman were among the people who blocked the patrol car. According to these reports, Kroizer demanded that police stop the pursuit and hand over mobile phones seized from the suspect's car.

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Witnesses, according to media reports, called the police officers Nazis, after which the clash escalated into a physical confrontation. One police officer suffered a broken nose, another broke an arm, and the patrol car was damaged with a knife.

Israel's Minister of National Security and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene. Ynet and Haaretz, citing a police officer, reported that he supported the gathering's participants and accused police of excessive use of force. Ben-Gvir denied this, saying that he came to the memorial and stayed aside.

Otzma Yehudit called Neeman's summons for questioning “political persecution” by the attorney general. The party also stated that Kroizer left the memorial event with a broken rib and was unable to file a complaint with the police internal investigations unit for more than a week.

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